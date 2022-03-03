Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

