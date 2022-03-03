Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

