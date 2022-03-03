BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of MEDNAX worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 149.3% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

