Cetera Investment Advisers Has $775,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

