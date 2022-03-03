Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

TTEC Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.