Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

