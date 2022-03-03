ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$112.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.