Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

