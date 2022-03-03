uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Leonard E. Post Sells 795 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Leonard E. Post sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $13,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QURE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

