Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

OCUL opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

