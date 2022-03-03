Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Merus in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 40.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

