ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 over the last three months.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

