Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Position Increased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $210,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 184.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $382,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Berner III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.61 and a 1-year high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

