ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 39,671 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,671 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Pulmonx worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 74.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 252,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 41.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 841,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 246,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,212,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

