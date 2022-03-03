ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,028 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.57% of Ping Identity worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 15.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 45.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 55,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PING. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

