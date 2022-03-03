Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

