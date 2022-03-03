Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,280 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $582.06 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

