Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
