Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 125 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.68) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,460 ($33.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,541.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,677.31. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90).

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.