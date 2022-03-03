Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

