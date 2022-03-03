Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 121.9% in February

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 233.06% and a negative net margin of 79.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datasea will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

