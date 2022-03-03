Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 121.9% in February

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 233.06% and a negative net margin of 79.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datasea will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

