iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

