Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.50. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$106.20 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.