Donald Wayne Sells 1,622 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

