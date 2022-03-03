BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

