NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.