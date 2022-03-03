NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NCNA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.
NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
