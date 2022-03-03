Piper Sandler Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Neutral

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

