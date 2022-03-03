HC Wainwright Increases Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $13.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

