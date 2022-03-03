Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.