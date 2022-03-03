Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

