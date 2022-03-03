Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

