WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 235.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.49 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.