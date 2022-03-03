Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.