Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

