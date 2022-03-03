Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

