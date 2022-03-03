Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 5,904 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

