Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

