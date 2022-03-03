Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

