Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.28.
Shares of PBR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
