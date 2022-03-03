Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.56. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 4,786 shares trading hands.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

