Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 223,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.