Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.04 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.4% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 924.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

