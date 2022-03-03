Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.79% of Trean Insurance Group worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $361.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

