Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 999 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,229 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

