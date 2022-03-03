TriMas Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

