Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

