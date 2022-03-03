Primoris Services’ (PRIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

