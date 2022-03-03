Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kaman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

