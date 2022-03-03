Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Endo International stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Endo International by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

