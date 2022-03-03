HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

