HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
